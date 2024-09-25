Pwn2Own Auto Offers $500K for Tesla Hacks

There will be four major categories in the 2025 retread of the hacking competition, with prizes ranging for each challenge, from $20,000 to half a million.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

September 25, 2024

A golden trophy cup in front of a red curtain background
Source: Zoonar GmbH via Alamy Stock Photo

The Pwn20wn Automotive contest will be returning to Tokyo in 2025 for its second year, offering a new set of challenges and winnings of more than $1 million in cash and prizes.

A random drawing will determine the schedule of attempts the day before the contest begins, focusing on four categories: Tesla, in-vehicle infotainment (IVI), electric vehicle chargers, and operating systems.

Each of these categories have individual targets and vary in prize amounts. In the Tesla category, the highest prize is half a million dollars for the Autopilot target in the "full remote with unconfined root" subcategory. The other three categories have fewer targets and smaller prize offerings, ranging from $20,000 to $60,000. Points are accumulated for each successful attempt on each target, and the participant with the most points by the end of the competition will earn the Master of Pwn crown and instant Platinum status in 2026.

The rules of the contest can be found on the Zero Day Initiative (ZDI) website, and can change without notice, so participants should regularly update themselves on the guidelines. Registration closes on Jan. 16, 2025, at 5 p.m. Japanese Standard Time.

