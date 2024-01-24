PRESS RELEASE

DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zyston, a leading Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) based in Dallas, Texas, is excited to introduce Managed Ransomware Detect and Respond (RDR), a co-managed solution designed to mitigate risk and provide a swift, expert response to ransomware incidents.

The average cost of a ransomware attack in the last year was $1.8 million, and statistics reveal that ransomware attacks will occur every 2 seconds by 2031 costing its victims over $265 billion annually. Protecting your business from evolving ransomware threats has never been more crucial.

"In today's threat landscape, the corporate impact of ransomware on business systems availability, insurability, and brand protection has taken center stage for risk audit committees and boards globally. We have meticulously engineered a managed service that is easily operationalized to proactively mitigate, defend, and respond to ransomware events in real-time.", says Chief Revenue Officer, Mark Coltharp.

With real-time threat detection, continuous monitoring, and rapid response capabilities, Zyston's new Managed RDR offering provides a comprehensive solution to safeguard businesses' digital assets and maintain the integrity of ongoing operations.

Zyston's Managed (RDR) service empowers organizations to enhance their insurability, fortify their cybersecurity defenses, and ensure rapid response to ransomware incidents. It actively manages insurance premiums, maximizing coverage while minimizing costs. The approach includes proactive ransomware prevention, rapid response to encryption events, and seamless data recovery to minimize disruption. Root-Cause Analysis provides valuable insights, and the Strategic Security Program reduces threat and risk exposure across people, processes, and technologies. Zyston's Managed RDR is a crucial ally in navigating the evolving cybersecurity landscape.

