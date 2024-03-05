Sponsored By

Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa.

Predator Spyware Operators Slapped With US Sanctions

The US Treasury Department sanctioned Intellexa Consortium commercial surveillance leaders in an effort to deter Predator proliferation.

Dark Reading Staff

March 5, 2024

1 Min Read
padlock with US flag as concept art for US sanctions
Source: Alexey Krukovski via Alamy Stock Photo

Two individuals and five entities have been sanctioned by the US government for their role in the development and spread of Predator mobile spyware, which is viewed as a threat to national security.

Predator commercial mobile spyware developed by Intellexa Consortium has been used across the world by foreign actors to spy on journalists, target dissidents, and trample human rights. Most recently, a report from Amnesty International showed Predator spyware is spreading, now in at least 11 countries, including Botswana and the Philippines.

"Today's actions represent a tangible step forward in discouraging the misuse of commercial surveillance tools, which increasingly present a security risk to the United States and our citizens," under secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said in a statement announcing the sanctions. "The United States remains focused on establishing clear guardrails for the responsible development and use of these technologies while also ensuring the protection of human rights and civil liberties of individuals around the world."

Read more about:

DR Global Middle East & Africa

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Microsoft logo
Vulnerabilities & Threats
Microsoft Zero-Day Used by Lazarus in Rootkit AttackMicrosoft Zero-Day Used by Lazarus in Rootkit Attack
byDark Reading Staff
Mar 1, 2024
1 Min Read
Ivanti logo on a wall
Endpoint Security
Chinese APT Developing Exploits to Defeat Already Patched Ivanti UsersChinese APT Developing Exploits to Defeat Already Patched Ivanti Users
byNate Nelson, Contributing Writer
Feb 29, 2024
6 Min Read
A hand pointing to a screen on which the letters "AI" are typed alongside other technology icons
Application Security
Hugging Face AI Platform Riddled With 100 Malicious Code-Execution ModelsHugging Face AI Riddled With 100 Malicious Code-Execution Models
byElizabeth Montalbano, Contributing Writer
Feb 29, 2024
5 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events