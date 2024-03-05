Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa.
Predator Spyware Operators Slapped With US Sanctions
The US Treasury Department sanctioned Intellexa Consortium commercial surveillance leaders in an effort to deter Predator proliferation.
March 5, 2024
Two individuals and five entities have been sanctioned by the US government for their role in the development and spread of Predator mobile spyware, which is viewed as a threat to national security.
Predator commercial mobile spyware developed by Intellexa Consortium has been used across the world by foreign actors to spy on journalists, target dissidents, and trample human rights. Most recently, a report from Amnesty International showed Predator spyware is spreading, now in at least 11 countries, including Botswana and the Philippines.
"Today's actions represent a tangible step forward in discouraging the misuse of commercial surveillance tools, which increasingly present a security risk to the United States and our citizens," under secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said in a statement announcing the sanctions. "The United States remains focused on establishing clear guardrails for the responsible development and use of these technologies while also ensuring the protection of human rights and civil liberties of individuals around the world."
