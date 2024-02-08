etherFAX Pioneering Interoperable Secure Cloud Fax Standards

PRESS RELEASE

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- etherFAX is proud to be a co-chair leading the Interoperable Secure Cloud Fax Consensus Body, which defines a proposed American National Standards Institute (ANSI) standard establishing the protocols and mechanisms that will enhance the existing security attributes of facsimile by adding cross-platform and cross-organizational identity assurance, standards-based exchange of metadata, and federated standards for security.

Healthcare organizations in particular rely heavily on fax solutions for communication, and the current landscape necessitates an improvement in security features. The proposed standard will enable them to attain the benefits of these modern frameworks without requiring wholesale change in underlying workflows or impractical infrastructure upgrades. By providing these enhancements as part of the transmission protocol rather than requiring the senders and recipients to make substantial changes on their own, healthcare organizations easily and securely transmit mission critical health records, creating better patient outcomes. Additionally, the Interoperable Secure Cloud Fax standard enables healthcare organizations to seamlessly transition to modern interoperability frameworks.

"etherFAX, a founding member of the Interoperable Secure Cloud Fax Workgroup, is excited to drive this initiative, enabling healthcare organizations to use modern frameworks without disrupting workflows or needing infrastructure upgrades. We strive to simplify communication, enhance patient care, and advance healthcare interoperability, aligning with a future Standard for Interoperable Secure Cloud Fax and etherFAX's vision of innovating data exchange as the off-ramp from fax and on-ramp to interoperability," said Ben Manning, Director of Product Management at etherFAX.

etherFAX creates the on-ramp to interoperability by enabling agnostic applications to securely communicate and exchange documents and data. Leveraging AI-powered data extraction, unstructured documents such as PDFs, faxes, and paper-based forms can be transformed into structured, searchable data that can be easily integrated into workflow processes and applications.

Learn more about the Interoperable Secure Cloud Fax standard from DirectTrust and contact etherFAX with any questions at 877-384-9866.

About etherFAX

Founded in 2009, etherFAX® provides an intelligent, software-defined network and suite of applications to facilitate the exchange of business-critical documents and information. etherFAX's patented technology is widely utilized across a broad range of industries. Leveraging the cloud, artificial intelligence, and data extraction technologies, etherFAX helps organizations save time, money, and resources by automating processes and workflows. etherFAX's encrypted data exchange solutions operate in a HIPAA and SOC 2® compliant environment that is both HITRUST CSF® and PCI DSS certified. For more information, visit https://www.etherfax.net, follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/etherfax, call us at 877-384-9866, or email [email protected].