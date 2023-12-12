PRESS RELEASE

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – December 12, 2023 – BT and Netskope, a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced a partnership to bring Netskope’s market-leading Security Service Edge (SSE) capabilities to BT’s global customers. The partnership follows a number of large customer implementations where the two companies have already collaborated to successfully meet the security and access needs of large enterprises.

BT’s data shows that hybrid working is now a requirement for 76% of global workers, which is driving a requirement for more agile, secure connectivity. SSE helps deliver an excellent user experience by keeping workers productive while providing increased visibility and control of network, applications, and data.

The partnership will leverage Netskope’s SSE leadership and global security private cloud footprint NewEdge, along with BT’s global footprint and deep, established relationships with some of the world’s largest organizations. BT provides managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries. Netskope Intelligent SSE provides granular visibility and real-time data and threat protection for cloud services, websites, and private apps accessed from anywhere, on any device.

In 2023, Netskope Intelligent SSE was recognized for the second year in a row as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge (SSE). The report showed Netskope to have the highest Ability to Execute and to be furthest in Completeness of Vision in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for SSE. Netskope already integrates with many of BT’s strategic vendors and technology integration partners including Microsoft, AWS, and CrowdStrike, enabling it to easily become a part of customers’ technology stack.

Tausif Awan, Global Solution Sales Director at BT commented, “BT’s focus is always on providing strong connectivity with the best possible experiences for our customers. Increasingly, for our business customers that means helping them navigate the access needs of a hybrid workforce while ensuring the safety of corporate systems and data. We are always working to ensure we are partnered with the market leading technology innovators to be able to meet our customers’ needs, and Netskope will be an important partner for us moving forward.”

Tristan Morgan, MD Security at BT added, “Security transformation is high on the priority list for organizations globally, as they look to address the challenges of the fast-evolving modern enterprise. We pride ourselves on partnering with the best technology innovators globally, to ensure our customers stay ahead of the threat landscape, and so we are very pleased to be adding a leader in SSE to our portfolio.”

Dave Rogers, SVP Alliances and Global Channel Sales at Netskope commented, “We’re excited to strengthen our collaboration with BT, addressing a key concern for global CIOs and CISOs: security transformation. BT clients will benefit from robust security measures to minimize the risk of cyber threats while aiding in meeting compliance standards, and employees will see a boost in productivity via excellent user experiences.”

