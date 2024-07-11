Apple Warns iPhone Users in 98 Countries of More Spyware Attacks

Apple released its latest round of alerts to iPhone users in 98 countries, warning them of potential mercenary spyware attacks. The company didn't disclose who the attackers were or what specific countries are receiving these notifications.

This is the second warning Apple has issued since April, when an alert went out to users in 92 countries.

"Apple detected that you are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID -xxx-," the company reportedly said in its warnings to impacted customers, according to TechCrunch.

Recipients were told they are likely being targeted due to who they are or what they do and to take the warning seriously.

Users in India confirmed receiving the alert, considering the company sent similar warnings last October to journalists and politicians there. Later on, Amnesty International discovered the presence of Pegasus, a spyware developed by the NSO group, in the iPhones of Indian journalists.

Apple has stressed to affected users that the company's threat identification methods are sensitive and to be wary of divulging any details, as this could potentially aid the threat actors in evading detection.