Apple Warns iPhone Users in 98 Countries of More Spyware Attacks

Users receiving the warnings are likely being targeted based on who they are or what they do, according to the vendor.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

July 11, 2024

1 Min Read
A person holding an iPhone lit up by a projector showcasing binary code
Source: Tiny Ivan via Alamy Stock Photo

Apple released its latest round of alerts to iPhone users in 98 countries, warning them of potential mercenary spyware attacks. The company didn't disclose who the attackers were or what specific countries are receiving these notifications.

This is the second warning Apple has issued since April, when an alert went out to users in 92 countries.

"Apple detected that you are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID -xxx-," the company reportedly said in its warnings to impacted customers, according to TechCrunch.

Recipients were told they are likely being targeted due to who they are or what they do and to take the warning seriously.

Users in India confirmed receiving the alert, considering the company sent similar warnings last October to journalists and politicians there. Later on, Amnesty International discovered the presence of Pegasus, a spyware developed by the NSO group, in the iPhones of Indian journalists.

Apple has stressed to affected users that the company's threat identification methods are sensitive and to be wary of divulging any details, as this could potentially aid the threat actors in evading detection.

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Chinese flag with lines of computer code superimposed on top
Vulnerabilities & Threats
Patch Now: Cisco Zero-Day Under Fire From Chinese APTPatch Now: Cisco Zero-Day Under Fire From Chinese APT
byElizabeth Montalbano, Contributing Writer
Jul 2, 2024
5 Min Read
Key surrounded by various security icons, dark blue digital background
Сloud Security
Passkey Redaction Attacks Subvert GitHub, Microsoft AuthenticationPasskey Redaction Attacks Subvert GitHub, Microsoft Authentication
byTara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Jul 2, 2024
8 Min Read
Intel Core desktop processor with Alder Lake architecture
Endpoint Security
Intel CPUs Face Spectre-Like 'Indirector' Attack That Leaks DataIntel CPUs Face Spectre-Like 'Indirector' Attack That Leaks Data
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Jul 3, 2024
4 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events