10 Holiday Gifts For Stressed-Out Security Pros

Sponsored By

Cybersecurity In-Depth: Feature articles on security strategy, latest trends, and people to know.

10 Holiday Gifts For Stressed-Out Security Pros10 Holiday Gifts For Stressed-Out Security Pros

Office giving-friendly fidgets, stress balls, brain teasers, and more that are perfect to calm the most harried cybersecurity professionals.

Ericka Chickowski, Contributing Writer

November 30, 2023

10 Slides
Businesswoman with ponytail in black suit and businessman in black suit with laptop sit at office desk with stack of presents, look at laptop

Whether it's a CISO feeling the anxiety of potentially being an organizational scapegoat or a SOC analyst drowning in alerts, cybersecurity pros are constantly feeling the wear and tear of daily, existential work pressure. As security teams figure out what to get their Secret Santa recipients or contribute to the White Elephant gift exchange over the holidays this year, maybe stress relief should be the name of the game. The following are some great suggestions for givers seeking a peaceful option to gift stressed-out cyber practitioners.

About the Author(s)

Ericka Chickowski, Contributing Writer

Ericka Chickowski, Contributing Writer

Contributing Writer, Dark Reading

Ericka Chickowski specializes in coverage of information technology and business innovation. She has focused on information security for the better part of a decade and regularly writes about the security industry as a contributor to Dark Reading.

See more from Ericka Chickowski, Contributing Writer
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe
More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Latest from The Edge

Businesswoman with ponytail in black suit and businessman in black suit with laptop sit at office desk with stack of presents, look at laptop
Endpoint Security
10 Holiday Gifts For Stressed-Out Security Pros
10 Holiday Gifts For Stressed-Out Security Pros

Nov 30, 2023

Thunderstorm inside clouds.
Cyber Risk
Cyber Threats to Watch Out for in 2024
Cyber Threats to Watch Out for in 2024

Nov 27, 2023

Pulpit of the Seven Deadly Sins in Austria, where human heads are carved onto a seven-headed serpent
Cybersecurity Operations
The 7 Deadly Sins of Security Awareness Training
The 7 Deadly Sins of Security Awareness Training

Nov 21, 2023

Stack of newspapers on a table.
Cybersecurity Analytics
AI Helps Uncover Russian State-Sponsored Disinformation in Hungary
AI Helps Uncover Russian State-Sponsored Disinformation in Hungary

Nov 20, 2023

Robot version of a human hand hangs in a display case in Dortmund art exhibition; photo by Bernd Thissen
Cyber Risk
Enterprise Generative AI Enters Its Citizen Development Era
Enterprise Generative AI Enters Its Citizen Development Era

Nov 19, 2023