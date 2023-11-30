10 Holiday Gifts For Stressed-Out Security Pros

Whether it's a CISO feeling the anxiety of potentially being an organizational scapegoat or a SOC analyst drowning in alerts, cybersecurity pros are constantly feeling the wear and tear of daily, existential work pressure. As security teams figure out what to get their Secret Santa recipients or contribute to the White Elephant gift exchange over the holidays this year, maybe stress relief should be the name of the game. The following are some great suggestions for givers seeking a peaceful option to gift stressed-out cyber practitioners.