Secure Web Browsers Tackle Ransomware, Insider Threat in Enterprises

Enterprise security teams can use secure web browsers to apply controls and governance to cloud applications and customer data.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
February 01, 2022
New_Browser.jpg
Source: geralt via Pixabay

The humble web browser does more than just serve up websites. With the rise in cloud applications and the shift to a more distributed workplace, enterprises are increasingly relying on the browser to serve up data-heavy applications for both internal users and customers. Unfortunately, it isn't so easy to apply security controls and data leakage protection to browsers to ensure the data is not at risk.

"The most widely deployed application in the enterprise is the browser, but it's a consumer-based design," says Michael Fey, co-founder and CEO of Dallas-based startup Island. The browser is designed to be easy to use and can add on new features and capabilities through add-ons, but that flexibility runs counter to what security teams need as they try to protect proprietary information and customer data. Adding security controls to the browser winds up impeding productivity and user experience.

Island launched Enterprise Browser, a secure web browser based on the open-source project Chromium, to provide enterprises a way to increase security while maintaining usability. Island integrated security controls, governance, and visibility directly into Enterprise Browser, Fey says. Controls include the ability to restrict copy-paste, downloads, printing, and screen captures. The browser logs all user activity and has the ability to centrally define usage policies and apply them uniformly, the company says.

Browser isolation technology is not a new concept, but the key difference between past attempts and the Enterprise Browser is a full-blown browser, not an emulated browser on the cloud, Fey says.

"With these features integrated within the Island Browser itself, users are secure without ever having to think about it, and work is simplified," Fey says.

Read more here.

