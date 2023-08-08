informa
Dark Reading News Desk: Live at Black Hat USA 2023

On Wednesday, Aug. 9, Dark Reading News Desk will return to Black Hat USA 2023.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
August 08, 2023
Dark Reading News Desk Live at Black Hat USA 2023
Source: Dark Reading, Informa Tech

Welcome to the Dark Reading News Desk, livestreamed from Black Hat USA at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Join a rotating roundtable of cybersecurity journalists, experts, researchers, and newsmakers for in-depth, on-the-scenes broadcasts from Black Hat USA 2023, as it happens.

Dark Reading editor Becky Bracken will host the livestream on Wednesday, Aug. 9, and Thursday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Live-tweet questions to Dark Reading News Desk guests with the #DRNewsDesk tag.

In-person Black Hat USA attendees can stop by News Desk and watch the interview as they happen, while everyone else around the world can watch the livestream right from this page.

Tune in to listen to thoughtful, in-depth discussions with special guests including Chenxi Wang, Founder and General Partner at Rain Capital; LastPass CEO Karim Toubba; and researchers like Austin Shamlin, who will be discussing his work on civil cyber defense; and Stiv Kupchik, who is slated to stop by to talk about monitoring, identifying, and mitigating MS-RPC based threats.

So, don't miss any of the action from Black Hat and join Dark Reading’s News Desk broadcast for some of the biggest headlines and the latest cybersecurity research from around the globe.

