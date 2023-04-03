informa
Name That Edge Toon: Tower of Babble

Come up with a clever caption, and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
April 03, 2023
Come up with caption for cartoon of laptop at top of tower in ancient civilization with two people talking
Source: John Klossner

We provide the cartoon. You write a witty cybersecurity-related caption to explain the scene above. Our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

The contest ends on April 26, 2023. Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "The Edge April 2023 Toon."
  • Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
Last Month's Winner

Congratulations, Mark Phinick! HCL Software's global VP of BigFix sales snagged first place for March's "Domino Effect" contest. His caption appears below.

"Good morning. I was just getting ready to tell our shareholders we're cutting our cyber budget."

