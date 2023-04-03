Name That Edge Toon: Tower of Babble

We provide the cartoon. You write a witty cybersecurity-related caption to explain the scene above. Our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

The contest ends on April 26, 2023. Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas:

Email [email protected] with the subject line "The Edge April 2023 Toon."

[email protected] with the subject line "The Edge April 2023 Toon." Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Congratulations, Mark Phinick! HCL Software's global VP of BigFix sales snagged first place for March's "Domino Effect" contest. His caption appears below.

"Good morning. I was just getting ready to tell our shareholders we're cutting our cyber budget."