Name That Edge Toon: Office Artifacts

Come up with a clever caption, and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
October 03, 2023
EdgeToon_Oct2023.jpg

Many companies — like, nine out of 10, according to a recent survey are calling their employees back to the office within the next year. What will they find when they return? Come up with a cybersecurity-related caption for the possible scenario above. Our favorite submission will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

The contest ends on Oct. 25, 2023. Here are four easy ways to submit your ideas:

  • Email Darkreadingsubmissions@informa.com with the subject line "The Edge October 2023 Toon."
  • Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Last Month's Winner

A round of applause goes to Tim Krauter, IT director at K&W Tire Co. His caption for September's "Prized Possessions" cartoon contest earned him first place and a $25 Amazon gift card. Many thanks to all who played.

Remote Workforce
