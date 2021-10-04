informa
Name That Edge Toon: Mobile Monoliths

Feeling creative? Come up with a clever caption, and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
October 04, 2021
Source: John Klossner

The mystery of the Moai statues on Easter Island deepens. What could it mean? Capture your idea in a caption for a chance to win a $25 Amazon gift card. We offer four convenient ways for you to send us your ideas:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "The Edge October Toon."
  • Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
    The contest closes on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.

    September Winner
    A $25 Amazon gift card and big-time congrats go to Abraham Bravo, configuration management specialist, junior, at Synergistix, who took his best shot and sent us the following winning caption via LinkedIn:

    Edge_Sept2021-winner.jpg

