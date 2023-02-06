informa
Announcements
Event
Emerging Cybersecurity Technologies: What You Need to Know - A Dark Reading March 23 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext

Cybersecurity In-Depth

Edge Articles
1 MIN READ
The Edge

Name That Edge Toon: For the Birds

Come up with a clever caption, and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
February 06, 2023
Cartoon caption contest: Man and woman sitting on bench, woman is feeding a pigeon that is taking a photo of her on phone
Source: John Klossner

Pigeons are way smarter than most people realize, but who knew they were handy with a smartphone? Now it's time to have some fun: Come up with a witty cybersecurity-related caption for the cartoon, above. Our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

The contest ends on March 1, 2023. Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "The Edge February 2023 Toon."
  • Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
Last Month's Winner

Congratulations to recently retired advertising creative director Jeff Sawyer, who these days says he claims the title of VP/Lethargy and, now, Edge contest winner. Jeff's caption (below) for January's "Upside Down World" amused us all.

More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports