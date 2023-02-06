Name That Edge Toon: For the Birds

Pigeons are way smarter than most people realize, but who knew they were handy with a smartphone? Now it's time to have some fun: Come up with a witty cybersecurity-related caption for the cartoon, above. Our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

The contest ends on March 1, 2023. Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas:

Email [email protected] with the subject line "The Edge February 2023 Toon."

Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Congratulations to recently retired advertising creative director Jeff Sawyer, who these days says he claims the title of VP/Lethargy and, now, Edge contest winner. Jeff's caption (below) for January's "Upside Down World" amused us all.