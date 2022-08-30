Edge Articles
In-Depth feature articles, analysis, and commentary on cybersecurity trends and best practices.
Microsoft 365 Empowers Business Users to Shoot Themselves in the Foot
Citizen development allows users to design creative solutions for immediate problems, but it requires training and oversight to avoid security holes.
August 29, 2022
Nearly 3 Years Later, SolarWinds CISO Shares 3 Lessons From the Infamous Attack
SolarWinds CISO Tim Brown explains how organizations can prepare for eventualities like the nation-state attack on his company’s software.
August 24, 2022
Meta Takes Offensive Posture With Privacy Red Team
Engineering manager Scott Tenaglia describes how Meta extended the security red team model to aggressively protect data privacy.
August 23, 2022
NIST Weighs in on AI Risk
NIST is developing the AI Risk Management Framework and a companion playbook to help organizations navigate algorithmic bias and risk.
August 20, 2022
Thoma Bravo Closes $6.9B Acquisition of Identity-Security Vendor SailPoint
All-cash transaction deal that was first announced in April means SailPoint is no longer a publicly traded company.
August 17, 2022
Cybercriminals Weaponizing Ransomware Data for BEC Attacks
Attacked once, victimized multiple times: Data marketplaces are making it easier for threat actors to find and use data exfiltrated during ransomware attacks in follow-up attacks.
August 12, 2022
Looking Back at 25 Years of Black Hat
The Black Hat USA conference's silver jubilee is an opportunity to remember its defining moments, the impact it has made on the security community, and its legacy.
August 10, 2022
Don't Take the Cyber Safety Review Board's Log4j Report at Face Value
Given the lack of reporting requirements, the findings are more like assumptions. Here's what organizations can do to minimize exposure.
August 09, 2022
What Adjustable Dumbbells Can Teach Us About Risk Management
A new workout leads to five smart lessons about the importance of converging security and fraud into a unified risk function.
August 08, 2022
Overcoming the Fail-to-Challenge Vulnerability With a Friendly Face
Ahead of their Black Hat USA talk in August, Simon Pavitt and Stephen Dewsnip explain the value of helping people practice cyber defense via a "malicious floorwalker" exercise.
July 27, 2022
Understanding Proposed SEC Rules Through an ESG Lens
Cyber threats are putting environmental, social, and governance discussions at the forefront of board meetings and C-suite discussions around the globe.
July 22, 2022
Equitable Digital Identity Verification Requires Moving Past Flawed Legacy Systems
Data science can be used to improve access to government assistance while reducing fraud.
July 21, 2022
