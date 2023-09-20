Yubico Goes Public

Hardware-based authentication company Yubico is now a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm. The ticker symbol? YUBICO.

Yubico's core product, Yubikeys, are used to implement hardware-based multifactor authentication and further zero trust initiatives. These hardware keys are compatible with multiple authentication protocols including FIDO2/Web Auth, Universal 2nd Factor, PIV/Smart Card, and One Time Password. Yubico also offers a YubiEnterprise Services Program to help enterprises manage the delivery of these keys.

Becoming a publicly traded company will help Yubico enter adjacent authentication markets, gain new customers, and work more closely with third-party suppliers, the company said back in April, when the intent to go public through a merger with Swedish holding company ACQ Bure was initially announced. Going public with also allow Yubico to go from having a "just in time" manufacturing approach to providing uninterrupted inventory supply, which would make it possible to fulfill larger orders, Yubico CEO Mattias Danielsson said in a FAQ discussing the announcement.

Founded in 2006, Yubico has raised $88 million in funding. Revenue was about $151 million in 2022, with a profit of $24.8 million.