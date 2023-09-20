informa
Announcements
Event
Think Like an Attacker: Understanding Cybercriminals & Nation-State Threat Actor | Nov 16 Virtual Event <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Tips for A Streamlined Transition to Zero Trust | Sept 28 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER NOW>
Event
The Evolution of the Vulnerability Landscape in 2023 | Sept 27 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext

Tech News and Analysis

DR Tech
1 MIN READ
DR Technology

Yubico Goes Public

The Swedish company went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company ACQ Bure.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
September 20, 2023
A black hardware authentication key called Yubikey is on the laptop keyboard.
Source: Formatoriginal via Alamy Stock Photo

Hardware-based authentication company Yubico is now a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm. The ticker symbol? YUBICO.

Yubico's core product, Yubikeys, are used to implement hardware-based multifactor authentication and further zero trust initiatives. These hardware keys are compatible with multiple authentication protocols including FIDO2/Web Auth, Universal 2nd Factor, PIV/Smart Card, and One Time Password. Yubico also offers a YubiEnterprise Services Program to help enterprises manage the delivery of these keys.

Becoming a publicly traded company will help Yubico enter adjacent authentication markets, gain new customers, and work more closely with third-party suppliers, the company said back in April, when the intent to go public through a merger with Swedish holding company ACQ Bure was initially announced. Going public with also allow Yubico to go from having a "just in time" manufacturing approach to providing uninterrupted inventory supply, which would make it possible to fulfill larger orders, Yubico CEO Mattias Danielsson said in a FAQ discussing the announcement.

Founded in 2006, Yubico has raised $88 million in funding. Revenue was about $151 million in 2022, with a profit of $24.8 million.

Authentication
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Microsoft Patches a Pair of Actively Exploited Zero-Days
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Critical Google Chrome Zero-Day Bug Exploited in the Wild
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
Cybersecurity Skills Gap: Roadies & Gamers Are Untapped Talent
Jim Broome, President & CTO, DirectDefense
ChatGPT Jailbreaking Forums Proliferate in Dark Web Communities
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports