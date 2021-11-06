SecureAuth Buys Acceptto to Deliver Low-Friction Authentication to Enterprises

SecureAuth announced its acquisition of Acceptto, with plans to build out its user-friendly password-less login solutions and deliver AI-driven continuous authentication to enterprises.

Acceptto’s set of AI-powered multi-factor authentication and password-less solutions provides enterprises with fiction-less customer identity access management and risk-based authentication. The company’s cloud platform tracks user behavior and correlates audit logs and device telemetry to calculate whether an access attempt is legitimate or not before authentication, during authentication, and post-authorization. Acceptto’s technology generates a user profile which pulls together device posture and user behavior and then uses artificial intelligence to assign a real-time risk score. It also provides ongoing monitoring to identify threats during the user session.

With the acquisition, SecureAuth would be able to add the ability to evaluate contextual user behavior and AI-driven continuous authentication to its SecureAuth Identity Platform to help organizations secure identity across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. Going forward, Acceptto will provide SecureAuth customers a seamless login experience regardless of their using a mobile device, biometrics, or Windows Hello.

“As an industry, we still have a long way ahead of us to deliver fully AI-based authentication policies that are not overly complex and inflexible,” SecureAuth CEO and executive chairman Ravi Khatod says in a statement. “With this new AI-based identity assurance technology from Acceptto, we can expand the SecureAuth Identity Platform to provide a Zero-Trust security model for virtually every situation, simple or complex.”

Term of the deal were not disclosed and the acquisition closed last week. The entire Acceptto team will be joining SecureAuth, and Acceptto CEO Shahrokh Shahidzadeh is expected to take charge of SecureAuth’s innovation lab, CRN reports.

Read more here.