informa
Announcements
Event
Think Like an Attacker: Understanding Cybercriminals & Nation-State Threat Actor | Nov 16 Virtual Event <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext

Tech News and Analysis

DR Tech
1 MIN READ
DR Technology

Oracle Enables MFA by Default on Oracle Cloud

Mandatory multifactor authentication is just the latest in Oracle's commitment to have security built-in by default into Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
November 03, 2023
giant padlocks in the sky with clouds
Source John Williams RF via Alamy Stock Photo

Oracle now requires multifactor authentication on all instances within its cloud environment, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Every new tenancy is created with MFA enabled by default for cloud administrators, Oracle said. The company also “seeded” all preexisting systems to have a default Oracle Cloud Console policy to enforce the use of MFA.

Oracle provides a number of tools to give cloud administrators the ability to manage configuration and access control policies to create security policies, share data, and grant administrative rights. For example, all instances on OCI are created as private by default, which reduces the likelihood of a data breach where sensitive data was accidentally stored in a public storage bucket. The cloud administrator has to use the OCI Identity and Access Management service to deliberately make the OCI instance public. OCI IAM is also used to enforce zero trust policies and principle of least privilege. Security Zones can be used to enforce a policy of “no public buckets,” so that no one can accidentally change an instance from being private to public.

And cloud administrators should use Oracle Cloud Guard to monitor configuration policies and to detect and alert teams on changes to buckets and access policies, Oracle said.“The benefits of MFA are so impactful that we’ve decided to implement it by default across all OCI tenants,” Oracle said.

Cloud
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
SEC Charges Against SolarWinds CISO Send Shockwaves Through Security Ranks
Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Biden's Artificial Intelligence Executive Order Covers Broad Concerns
Kristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading
Iran APT Targets the Mediterranean With Watering-Hole Attacks
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Boeing Breached by Ransomware, LockBit Gang Claims
Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports