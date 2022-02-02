informa
/
Announcements
Event
Developing an Effective Threat Intelligence Program for Your Enterprise | February 10 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Best Practices for Extending Identity & Access Management to the Cloud | February 15 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
2021 DDoS Attack Trends: Year in Review | February 9 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Cybersecurity Technology: Where It's Going & How To Get There | March 24 Virtual Event | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext

Tech News and Analysis

DR Tech
Slideshow

8 Security Dinosaurs and What Filled Their Footprints

Security technology has to evolve as new threats emerge and defenses improve. Here is a look back at the old breeds that are dying out.
Ericka Chickowski
Contributing Writer
February 02, 2022
Toy stegosaurus and triceratops watch on a laptop as toy T. Rex attacks another stegosaurus
Photo illustration of a keyboard whose Enter key is replaced by a red key labeled Email
A white man's hand holds an authentication token keyfob with a generated access key in front of a monitor with Secure Logon
A white man's hand removes a tape backup from a rack of backups
Closeup of browser address bar showing the lock icon and "https"
Portrait of a dead BlackBerry, a mobile phone with a physical keyboard
Photo of a man in short sleeves using one computer among a bank of computers, under a wall of monitors
Piece of paper in a typewriter, with "Virtual", "Private", and "Network" stacked on separate lines; first letters are red
Photo of the back of a server, where two rows of cables connect to the rack
1/9

-

 
Next slide
Recommended Reading:
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports