10 Free Purple Team Security Tools to Check Out

Check out the curated list of cool tools and platforms for both offensive security experts and defenders which will be released or demoed at Black Hat USA 2023.
Ericka Chickowski
Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
July 25, 2023
digital tools
Man with mask
Risk connections
RDP in 1s and 0s
Group of mobile devices
Digital brain over computer chip
Video play button
Digital eyeball
Industrial power plant
Droid character
Microsoft Power Platform screengrab
Editors' Choice
Microsoft 365 Breach Risk Widens to Millions of Azure AD Apps
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Atlassian RCE Bugs Plague Confluence, Bamboo
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
Linux Ransomware Poses Significant Threat to Critical Infrastructure
Jon Miller, CEO & Co-Founder, Halcyon
How Hackers Can Hijack a Satellite
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
