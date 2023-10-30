informa
UAE Cyber Council Warns of Google Chrome Vulnerability

The country has issued a recommendation to update after a high-risk vulnerability was disclosed last week in the browser.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
October 30, 2023
Google Chrome Browser and Google search results
Source: Pixhall via Alamy Stock Photo

The United Arab Emirates' Cybersecurity Council has issued a warning about a high-risk vulnerability in Google Chrome, which could allow malicious actors to execute code remotely.

The council posted a statement on X, formerly Twitter, warning of the vulnerability in the browser. The flaw in question is CVE-2023-5472, which affects an unknown functionality in the Profiles component, which would allow an a remote attacker to potentially exploit a heap corruption via a crafted HTML page.

The UAE Cybersecurity Council advised users to update Chrome browsers to the latest version to safeguard against any potential threats.

In September, the Qatar National Cyber Security Agency made a similar move, warning Adobe users to urgently apply patches, while several nations have given recommendations to patch a flaw in RarLab's popular WinRAR file archiver tool for Windows were made recently after state-sponsored threat actors were discovered to be exploiting it.

Vulnerabilities/ThreatsMiddle East & Africa
