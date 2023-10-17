UAE, US Partner to Bolster Financial Services Cybersecurity

The US Treasury Department and the Cyber Security Council of the United Arab Emirates have agreed to share more information on cybersecurity threats and incidents affecting the financial services industry.

This partnership is part of the Treasury's collaborative approach to improving cybersecurity for the international financial system, including public-private partnerships and close relationships with international partners.

In a meeting at the Gitex Global Conference in Dubai, Dr. Mohamad Al Kuwaiti, head of cybersecurity for the UAE government, met with Todd Conklin, deputy assistant secretary of the Treasury, and agreed to cooperate in multiple areas:

Financial sector information sharing, including cybersecurity information on incidents and threats.

Staff training and study visits to promote cooperation in cybersecurity.

Competency-building activities such as the conduct of cross-border cybersecurity exercises.

The announcement follows the Treasury visit to the UAE in November 2021, when the US established a bilateral partnership to protect critical infrastructure in the financial sector and recognized the importance of more cybersecurity cooperation to protect the international financial system.