informa
Announcements
Event
Think Like an Attacker: Understanding Cybercriminals & Nation-State Threat Actor | Nov 16 Virtual Event <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
DR Global
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

UAE, US Partner to Bolster Financial Services Cybersecurity

The two countries agree to share financial services information and provide cross-border training and best practices.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
October 17, 2023
US dollars next to the UAE flag
Source: Iuliia Nemchinova via Alamy Stock Photo

The US Treasury Department and the Cyber Security Council of the United Arab Emirates have agreed to share more information on cybersecurity threats and incidents affecting the financial services industry.

This partnership is part of the Treasury's collaborative approach to improving cybersecurity for the international financial system, including public-private partnerships and close relationships with international partners.

In a meeting at the Gitex Global Conference in Dubai, Dr. Mohamad Al Kuwaiti, head of cybersecurity for the UAE government, met with Todd Conklin, deputy assistant secretary of the Treasury, and agreed to cooperate in multiple areas:

  • Financial sector information sharing, including cybersecurity information on incidents and threats.
  • Staff training and study visits to promote cooperation in cybersecurity.
  • Competency-building activities such as the conduct of cross-border cybersecurity exercises.

The announcement follows the Treasury visit to the UAE in November 2021, when the US established a bilateral partnership to protect critical infrastructure in the financial sector and recognized the importance of more cybersecurity cooperation to protect the international financial system.

Middle East & AfricaCompliance
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Internet-Wide Zero-Day Bug Fuels Largest-Ever DDoS Event
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Reassessing the Impacts of Risk Management With NIST Framework 2.0
Gaurav Banga, Founder & CEO, Balbix
Microsoft: Chinese APT Behind Atlassian Confluence Attacks; PoCs Appear
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Curl Bug Hype Fizzles After Patching Reveal
Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports