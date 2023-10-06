informa
Announcements
Event
Think Like an Attacker: Understanding Cybercriminals & Nation-State Threat Actor | Nov 16 Virtual Event <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
DR Global
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Suspected Crime Gang Hacks Israeli President's Telegram Account

The encrypted messaging app was hacked in the wake of an online scam before access was "swiftly restored."
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
October 06, 2023
The Telegram app open on a desktop
Source: Dzmitry Kliapitski via Alamy Stock Photo

A crime-related entity recently gained access to the Telegram account of Israeli president Isaac Herzog.

While there is no confirmation as to who got access to the account, a statement from the president’s residence said the hack appeared to be criminal in nature and related to an online scam, suggesting it was neither carried out by a hostile country or organization, nor tied to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

A statement published by the Times of Israel from the president’s office said the breach was closed, "and the account has returned to normal operation."

A spokesperson for Herzog said access to the channel was "very swiftly" restored and "initial checks show no concern that information was obtained," reported Barron's. The incident is being investigated by Israel's internal security service, Shin Bet.

Israel does not feature among the top national users of the app. However, access to encrypted options is slowly being restricted, with some countries blocking access over fears of extremist groups using Telegram.

Attacks/BreachesMiddle East & Africa
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
'Looney Tunables' Bug Opens Millions of Linux Systems to Root Takeover
Elizabeth Montalbano, Contributor, Dark Reading
Bing Chat LLM Tricked Into Circumventing CAPTCHA Filter
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
How the Okta Cross-Tenant Impersonation Attacks Succeeded
Nigel Douglas, Senior Technical Manager, Detection & Response, Sysdig
Fast-Growing Dropbox Campaign Steals Microsoft SharePoint Credentials
Elizabeth Montalbano, Contributor, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports