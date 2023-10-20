informa
SIM Card Ownership Slashed in Burkina Faso

Users could hold up to five SIM cards previously, but now they can only have two; it's a move that the government says is intended to cut down mobile spam levels.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
October 20, 2023
A finger with five SIM cards balanced on the tip
Source: Andriy Popov via Alamy Stock Photo

Burkina Faso aims to increase mobile security in the African country with a new bill that says users can only hold two SIM cards (i.e., lines of service) from a mobile provider.

And the sale of SIM cards will only be made in approved agencies and points of sale.

The use of multiple SIM cards can allow for SIM farms to be built, which are typically connected to organizations where the SIM cards are connected to computer servers to send large amounts of SMS spam.

Aminata Zerbo-Sabané, Burkina Faso's Minister of Digital Transition, Posts, and Electronic Communications, said this measure is aimed at reducing the improper use of electronic communication services.

The bill will better regulate the identification of customers of electronic communications service providers, and reduce the illicit use of mobile services, she said.

MobileMiddle East & Africa
