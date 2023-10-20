SIM Card Ownership Slashed in Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso aims to increase mobile security in the African country with a new bill that says users can only hold two SIM cards (i.e., lines of service) from a mobile provider.

And the sale of SIM cards will only be made in approved agencies and points of sale.

The use of multiple SIM cards can allow for SIM farms to be built, which are typically connected to organizations where the SIM cards are connected to computer servers to send large amounts of SMS spam.

Aminata Zerbo-Sabané, Burkina Faso's Minister of Digital Transition, Posts, and Electronic Communications, said this measure is aimed at reducing the improper use of electronic communication services.

The bill will better regulate the identification of customers of electronic communications service providers, and reduce the illicit use of mobile services, she said.