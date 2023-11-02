informa
Saudi Aramco CEO Warns of New Threat of Generative AI

Oil executive Amin H. Nasser calls for global cooperation and international standards to combat the dark side of artificial intelligence.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
November 02, 2023
A silver keyboard with the Saudi Arabian flag as a key
The world's largest oil company issued a warning this week that the energy sector is vulnerable to attacks, particularly with the advent of new technologies such as generative AI.

Amin H. Nasser, CEO of Saudi Aramco, told the Global Cybersecurity Forum that the energy sector is an attractive target to those who want to do harm. "Any large-scale disruption to the steady supply of energy would have an immediate and significant impact around the world," he said.

According to local media reports, Nasser said new technologies, such as generative AI, are game changers for many industries but must be assessed to identify how they may pose new threats, and any vulnerabilities must be addressed before being fully deployed.

Now 11 years after the Shamoon wiper attacks hit Saudi Aramco, Nasser said a global obligation between all entities is needed to ensure collective protection and establish international standards and best practices because warding off potential threats cannot be the responsibility of a sole institution or sector.

"Our collective security requires close collaboration between all stakeholders regionally and globally," he said.

