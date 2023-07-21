informa
Saudi Arabia's Tuwaiq Academy Opens Cybersecurity Bootcamp

Registration has opened for the cybersecurity specialty track at Tuwaiq Academy, where students will learn a variety of related skills.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
July 21, 2023
The map of Saudi Arabia with a graduation mortar board on the top
Source: Olekcii Mach via Alamy Stock Photo

Registration for a Cybersecurity Bootcamp has begun at the Tuwaiq Academy in Saudi Arabia.

Coming on the heels of the Apple Developer and Metaverse academies being previously launched at the school, the Cybersecurity Bootcamp will provide students with the skills in various areas of cybersecurity, reports Arab News.

The bootcamp's training will include basics of cybersecurity, defense systems related to digital infrastructure protection, and response to security incidents and prevention of security threats.

Graduates will be issued with certified global certificates at the conclusion of the five-month bootcamp, starting at the beginning of October.

Middle East & Africa
