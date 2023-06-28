informa
Saudi Arabia's Cyber Capabilities Ranked Second Globally

Saudi Arabia is one of the world's leaders in cybersecurity development and preparedness, according to the latest rankings.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
June 28, 2023
Source: Hakan Gider via Alamy Stock Photo

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has secured second place in the Global Cybersecurity Index in the World Competitiveness Yearbook for 2023.

According to the International Institute for Management Development, the development of a National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) and the planned development of a Global Cybersecurity Forum institute in the country have both affirmed Saudi Arabia's role in the field of cybersecurity.

The Kingdom also ranked 17th overall in 2023 — jumping by seven places from 2022 — in the competitiveness ranking, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The International Telecommunications Union (ITU) has also designated Saudi Arabia as a global leader in cybersecurity, ranking Saudi Arabia also second on its Global Cyber Security Index.

OperationsMiddle East & Africa
