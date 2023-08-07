SANS Teaches Cybersecurity Leadership in Saudi Arabia

SANS Institute will hold a training course for industry professionals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia later this month.

The event, titled "SANS Riyadh Cyber Leaders 2023" is designed to equip professionals with the necessary skills to protect sensitive information, defend against cyberattacks and mitigate risks. This will take place at the JW Marriot Hotel in Riyadh between Aug. 20-24. It's also a step towards rectifying the global workforce skills shortage in cybersecurity.

The program will comprise two modules on "Security Leadership Essentials for Managers" and "Security Strategic Planning, Policy, and Leadership." The first course will teach participants how to effectively communicate complex technical concepts to technical and non-technical stakeholders, collaborate with various departments, and appropriately plan and manage security projects and initiatives.

The second course will help leaders to understand the tools and skills needed to bridge the gap between security staff and senior leadership by strategically planning how to build and run effective security programs.