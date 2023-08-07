informa
Announcements
Event
Where and When Automation Makes Sense For Enterprise Cybersecurity | August 29 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
Best Practices and Tools for OT and IT Security | August 16 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
DR Global
1 MIN READ
News

SANS Teaches Cybersecurity Leadership in Saudi Arabia

Infosecurity learning modules will cover security planning, policy, and leadership.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
August 07, 2023
Keyboard with the Saudi Arabia flag as a key
Source: Hakan Gider via Alamy Stock Photo

SANS Institute will hold a training course for industry professionals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia later this month.

The event, titled "SANS Riyadh Cyber Leaders 2023" is designed to equip professionals with the necessary skills to protect sensitive information, defend against cyberattacks and mitigate risks. This will take place at the JW Marriot Hotel in Riyadh between Aug. 20-24. It's also a step towards rectifying the global workforce skills shortage in cybersecurity.

The program will comprise two modules on "Security Leadership Essentials for Managers" and "Security Strategic Planning, Policy, and Leadership." The first course will teach participants how to effectively communicate complex technical concepts to technical and non-technical stakeholders, collaborate with various departments, and appropriately plan and manage security projects and initiatives.

The second course will help leaders to understand the tools and skills needed to bridge the gap between security staff and senior leadership by strategically planning how to build and run effective security programs.

OperationsCareers & PeopleMiddle East & Africa
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Exclusive: CISA Sounds the Alarm on UEFI Security
Elizabeth Montalbano, Contributor, Dark Reading
'DarkBERT' GPT-Based Malware Trains Up on the Entire Dark Web
Elizabeth Montalbano, Contributor, Dark Reading
Summer Documentary Watch Party: 8 Sizzling Cybersecurity Tales
Karen Spiegelman, Features Editor
Tesla Jailbreak Unlocks Theft of In-Car Paid Features
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports