informa
Announcements
Event
Think Like an Attacker: Understanding Cybercriminals & Nation-State Threat Actor | Nov 16 Virtual Event <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
DR Global
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Qatar & Rwanda Partner to Boost Cybersecurity in Africa

The two countries will work on AI security guardrails, public key infrastructure, smart city cyber, and more.
Dan Raywood
Senior Editor, Dark Reading
November 15, 2023
The flags of Qatar and Rwanda
Source: Borka Kiss via Alamy Stock Photo

In yet another sign that international cybersecurity cooperation is on the rise in the Middle East and Africa region, the countries of Rwanda and Qatar have partnered to collaborate on a number of cybersecurity strategies, including improving public key infrastructure and support for AI research and development.

The deal is part of a Qatari effort to enhance collaborations in the field of information and communication technology specifically in Africa, according to local media reports.

"This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to promoting innovation and technological advancement on both local and international levels," said Mohammed bin Ali bin Mohammed Al Mannai, Qatari Minister of Communications and Information Technology, in announcing the deal. "This partnership aims to strengthen synergy for mutual growth and development, fostering knowledge and resource exchange in various key areas of the information and communication technology (ICT) sector."

Plans to formulate an exchange of ICT policies and strategies, exchange experiences in digital transformation and e-commerce, cooperation in smart cities, and establish cross-border data flow are also in the agreement.

The announcement follows similar international MoU signings by Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates to improve their cybersecurity posture.

Threat IntelligenceIoTMiddle East & Africa
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Microsoft Zero-Days Allow Defender Bypass, Privilege Escalation
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
'AlphaLock' Hackers Launch 'Pen-Testing Training' Group
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
Rackspace Ransomware Costs Soar to Nearly $12M
Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Zero-Days in Edge Devices Become China's Cyber Warfare Tactic of Choice
Jeffrey Schwartz, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports