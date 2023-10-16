informa
Announcements
Event
Think Like an Attacker: Understanding Cybercriminals & Nation-State Threat Actor | Nov 16 Virtual Event <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
DR Global
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Pro-Israeli Hacktivist Group Predatory Sparrow Reappears

It's been a year since its last communication and attack on Iran — but the conflict with Hamas appears to have reactivated the group.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
October 16, 2023
A sparrow standing in the snow
Source: William Leaman via Alamy Stock Photo

A pro-Israeli hacktivist group named Predatory Sparrow re-emerged in the past week.

Citing the current Gaza conflict, last week the group sent the first tweet in more than a year the group, saying: "You think this is scary? We're back. We hope you're following the events in Gaza" — with a link to a report on the US sending fighter planes and warships to support Israel.

Predatory Sparrow is a known threat that researchers believe to be a relatively sophisticated Israeli hacking operation. It has a history of destructive attacks in Iran, designed to embarrass the Iranian government.

According to Cyberscoop, in October 2021 an attack was carried out on an Iranian payment system linked to a national network of fuel pumps, while in June 2022 multiple attacks were carried out on steel facilities apparently in response to unspecified acts of "aggression" carried out by the Islamic Republic.

John Hultquist, chief analyst for Mandiant Intelligence at Google Cloud, said at a press event last week that having taken credit for a series of attacks inside Iran, the group's timely reappearance makes it "certainly a player to watch."

Middle East & AfricaAdvanced Threats
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Internet-Wide Zero-Day Bug Fuels Largest-Ever DDoS Event
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Reassessing the Impacts of Risk Management With NIST Framework 2.0
Gaurav Banga, Founder & CEO, Balbix
Microsoft: Chinese APT Behind Atlassian Confluence Attacks; PoCs Appear
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Curl Bug Hype Fizzles After Patching Reveal
Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports