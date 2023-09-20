informa
Quick Hits

Pro-Iranian Attackers Target Israeli Railroad Network

The group known as "Cyber Avengers" has targeted other Israeli services in the past and often publishes technical details of its hits.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
September 20, 2023
Red Israeli train passing trees
Source: Itsik Marom via Alamy Stock Photo

The pro-Iranian Cyber Avengers cyberattack group has hit yet another Israeli public service, revealing information about the electrical infrastructure of the country's railroad network, Israeli Railways.

Images published in local media outlets apparently depicted parts of the railroad's infrastructure, and subsequent reports claimed that the attack had caused the train network's central signaling computer to crash intermittently, resulting in nationwide signal malfunction on the tracks (and halting trains on Saturday). However, the train operator itself denied that any cyberattack had taken place.

The Cyber Avengers group announced via its Telegram channel that it has carried out several cyberattacks on the railroad infrastructure of Israel since 2020.

In July, the same group hit the website of Israel's largest oil refinery, BAZAN Group. In that instance the attackers released screenshots of the company's SCADA systems, but the attack did not appear to affect the operational technology (OT) environment.


ICS/OT SecurityAttacks/BreachesMiddle East & Africa
