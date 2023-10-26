Nigerian Cybercrime Hub Shut Down With 6 Arrests

Nigerian police arrested six men they believe are associated with a cybercrime recruitment and mentoring hub.

During interrogation, the six men — aged from 19 to 27 — admitted to activities including identity theft, hacking and trading of hacked Facebook accounts, romance scams, computer-related forgery, and other computer-related fraud, according to a statement from the Nigerian police force.

Police also said intelligence reports indicated involvement by the syndicate in other high-level cybercrimes, including business email compromise and high-yield investment program fraud.

A police spokesperson said in a statement that the arrested suspects will be charged upon the conclusion of the investigation, while "efforts to apprehend the fleeing members of this criminal network are underway," suggesting there are more people involved.