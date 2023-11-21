informa
Announcements
Event
Think Like an Attacker: Understanding Cybercriminals & Nation-State Threat Actor | Nov 16 Virtual Event <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
DR Global
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Major Saudi University to Offer AI, Cybersecurity Studies

University of Jeddah partners with Resecurity to teach cybersecurity skills.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
November 21, 2023
Students' hands holding mobile devices
Source: Lbeddoe via Alamy Stock Photo

In yet another move to boost its burgeoning cybersecurity industry, Saudi Arabia's University of Jeddah has teamed up with security vendor Resecurity to train students in AI, cyber-threat intelligence, and digital forensics and incident response.

The partnership is intended to provide students with skills to handle challenging situations in data science, a memorandum of understanding signed between the vendor and university stated.

Mohammed Alghamdi, managing director of Resecurity in Saudi Arabia, noted that the program aims to empower students with the knowledge and skills needed to address the evolving challenges in the cybersecurity landscape.

"We believe that investing in education is key to building a resilient and secure digital future, and this collaboration exemplifies our commitment to that vision," he noted in a statement.

Careers & PeopleMiddle East & Africa
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Scattered Spider Casino Hackers Evade Arrest in Plain Sight
Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Hackers Weaponize SEC Disclosure Rules Against Corporate Targets
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
'AlphaLock' Hackers Launch 'Pen-Testing Training' Group
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
Zero-Days in Edge Devices Become China's Cyber Warfare Tactic of Choice
Jeffrey Schwartz, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports