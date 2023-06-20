Jordanian Cyber Leaders Kick Off Cybersecurity Framework Development

The National Cybersecurity Center of Jordan has issued a proposed draft for a national cybersecurity framework.

With the consultation period open, center spokesperson Bassam Maharmeh said the draft encompasses a collection of procedures, controls, mechanisms, and standards that institutions must adopt and implement.

The framework's intention is to keep pace with international practices to develop the defense system for cybersecurity at a national level for all public and private institutions. It will also act as a guide to confront cyber threats efficiently and effectively, and mitigate the impact "resulting from the realization of various cyber risks through the development of technical, human and administrative capabilities in institutions."

Its objective is to enhance the security of Jordan's cyber systems and elevate the level of information protection, according to Jordan News. While the framework will enforce mandatory standards, Maharmeh stated that the cybersecurity center actively participates in drafting legislation, controls, and regulatory frameworks to mitigate cyberattacks.