Israeli-Trained Azerbaijan Cyber Students Mark Inaugural Graduation

The first class from the Azerbaijan Cyber Security Center has graduated.

Trained by Israeli staff from the Haifa-based public research university Technion, the class was praised by the Azerbaijan deputy minister of digital development and transport, Samir Mammadov, who emphasized the role of the center in advancing cyber-readiness in the Middle East.

"The role of the Azerbaijan Cyber Security Center, where we held the first graduation day, is important," he said. "We all understand the critical importance of cybersecurity and hence the need for a proactive approach to cybersecurity."

Mammadov noted that only 60 of the 2,300 people who applied were accepted into the first class. The lucky few included 14 women, reported ANI.

Going forward, he confirmed plans to train up to 1,000 specialists in the next three years at the center.