DR Global
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Israeli-Trained Azerbaijan Cyber Students Mark Inaugural Graduation

Azerbaijan minister pledges to train many more cyber specialists in the coming years to improve regional cyber-readiness.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
July 27, 2023
The Azerbaijan and Israeli flags
Source: Maksym Kapliuk via Alamy Stock Photo

The first class from the Azerbaijan Cyber Security Center has graduated.

Trained by Israeli staff from the Haifa-based public research university Technion, the class was praised by the Azerbaijan deputy minister of digital development and transport, Samir Mammadov, who emphasized the role of the center in advancing cyber-readiness in the Middle East.

"The role of the Azerbaijan Cyber Security Center, where we held the first graduation day, is important," he said. "We all understand the critical importance of cybersecurity and hence the need for a proactive approach to cybersecurity."

Mammadov noted that only 60 of the 2,300 people who applied were accepted into the first class. The lucky few included 14 women, reported ANI.

Going forward, he confirmed plans to train up to 1,000 specialists in the next three years at the center.

Middle East & Africa
Editors' Choice
10 Free Purple Team Security Tools to Check Out
Ericka Chickowski, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Black Hat Offers Pen-Testing Certification Exam
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
Microsoft 365 Breach Risk Widens to Millions of Azure AD Apps
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Microsoft Relents, Offers Free Critical Logging to All 365 Customers
Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
