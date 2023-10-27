informa
Announcements
Event
Think Like an Attacker: Understanding Cybercriminals & Nation-State Threat Actor | Nov 16 Virtual Event <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
DR Global
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Hacktivist Activity Related to Gaza Conflict Dwindles

Groups have fallen silent after bold claims of action at the start of the conflict.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
October 27, 2023
The Israeli flag with text saying "security"
Source: Maxim Ermolenko via Alamy Stock Photo

Hacktivist cyber activities around the Israel-Hamas conflict have significantly slowed, with some groups no longer plotting such attacks and others focusing on targets outside Israel.

Research of Dark Web discussions released this month by Security Scorecard found several hacktivist groups had made plans to conduct attacks or identified targets to be attacked, but many groups have since fallen silent or resorted to selling attack services.

A pro-Palestinian group, Dark Storm Team, posted claims in August 2023 on Dark Web forums that it would "attack Israel infrastructure," and in early October, claimed to be preparing attacks against Israel's European allies. However, as of Oct. 20, it had reverted to promoting its DDoS-as-a-service options.

Many hacktivist groups threatened to launch disruptive attacks against Israel and Palestine, while the hacktivist group SiegedSec claimed responsibility for a series of attacks against Israeli infrastructure and industrial control systems.

In addition, the Persian language-speaking, pro-Palestinian hacktivist channel Solomon's Ring has not claimed an attack since Oct. 8. Despite being active since October 2022 and its claims of hacking and stealing data from an Israeli data center, there is no evidence of this nor of any leaks of that data.

KillNet Palestine (potentially a division of the Russian hacktivist group KillNet), meanwhile, has not posted any new content since a message announcing its formation on Oct 13.

Attacks/BreachesMiddle East & Africa
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
'Log in with...' Feature Allows Full Online Account Takeover for Millions
Elizabeth Montalbano, Contributor, Dark Reading
1Password Becomes Latest Victim of Okta Customer Service Breach
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
9 Innovative Ways to Boost Security Hygiene for Cyber Awareness Month
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Cyberattackers Alter Implant on 30K Compromised Cisco IOS XE Devices
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports