FBI Director Warns of Increased Iranian Attacks

FBI director Christopher Wray has warned that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has raised the threat of a cyberattack against the US.

In a statement to the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, Wray said there has been an increase in attacks on US military bases overseas, carried out by militia groups backed by Iran, and he anticipates further physical attacks and cyberattacks.

He said the "cyber targeting of American interests and critical infrastructure" has been seen, conducted by both Iran and non-state actors alike, and this will likely get worse if the conflict expands.