informa
Announcements
Event
Think Like an Attacker: Understanding Cybercriminals & Nation-State Threat Actor | Nov 16 Virtual Event <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
DR Global
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

FBI Director Warns of Increased Iranian Attacks

Christopher Wray tells the US Senate that more US infrastructure will be targeted for cyberattacks in the wake of the Gaza conflict.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
November 01, 2023
A figure in a FBI hoody sitting in front of a world map
Source: jvphoto via Alamy Stock Photo

FBI director Christopher Wray has warned that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has raised the threat of a cyberattack against the US.

In a statement to the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, Wray said there has been an increase in attacks on US military bases overseas, carried out by militia groups backed by Iran, and he anticipates further physical attacks and cyberattacks.

He said the "cyber targeting of American interests and critical infrastructure" has been seen, conducted by both Iran and non-state actors alike, and this will likely get worse if the conflict expands.

Outpacing the Adversaries

However, Wray did say the FBI is able to "outpace our adversaries" and that the agency had disrupted 40% more cyber operations than last year and arrested 60% more cybercriminals than in 2021.

He concluded by saying the FBI's FISA 702 authority was "indispensable" in its critical intelligence collection, referring to Section 702 of the FISA Amendments Act of 2008, which permits the US government to conduct targeted surveillance of foreigners outside the US. Wray added it would be "absolutely devastating if the next time an adversary like Iran or China launches a major cyberattack, we don't see it coming because 702, one of our most important tools, was allowed to lapse."

Threat IntelligenceMiddle East & Africa
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Boeing Breached by Ransomware, LockBit Gang Claims
Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Iran APT Targets the Mediterranean With Watering-Hole Attacks
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Biden's Artificial Intelligence Executive Order Covers Broad Concerns
Kristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading
'Log in with...' Feature Allows Full Online Account Takeover for Millions
Elizabeth Montalbano, Contributor, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports