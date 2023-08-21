informa
Energy One Investigates Cyberattack

Energy One is trying to determine the initial point of entry and whether personal information has been compromised.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
August 21, 2023
A nuclear energy logo with digital code around it
Source: Skorzewiak via Alamy Stock Photo

Wholesale energy software software provider Energy One reported on Friday a cyberattack had affected "certain corporate systems" in Australia and the UK. In a statement, the company said analysis is underway to identify which systems have been affected.

Energy One is currently trying to establish whether customer-facing systems have been affected, and what personal information was compromised, if any. The company is also trying to determine the initial point of entry.

The company said it took immediate steps to limit the impact of the incident, engaged specialists CyberCX, and alerted the Australian Cyber Security Centre and UK authorities. As part of the investigation, Energy One has disabled links between its corporate and customer-facing systems as a precaution.

Energy One provides software and services to Australasian and European companies such was energy retailers and generators.

