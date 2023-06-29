Employer Demand for Technology Workers Across Europe Remains on Firm Footing

London, June 28, 2023 – While Europe continues to deal with regional economic issues including the effects of inflation and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, businesses in multiple industries still need technology workers, research by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the technology industry and workforce, finds.

Employer job postings for technology positions in 11 countries totaled more than 950,000 in Q4 2022, the most recent available data, according to CompTIA's latest "European Tech Hiring Trends" report.

“Skilled tech workers are very much in high demand across the continent, creating new employment opportunities for people who are looking to enter the technology workforce for the first time and for those who are seeking new challenges,” said Graham Hunter, executive vice president, global sales, CompTIA. “This report also shows how critical professional certification programs are to the tech industry and companies in a wide variety of industries.”

Tech employment opportunities are available at every career stage. Among all tech job postings, 35% of employers sought candidates with 0 to 2 years of work experience. The search for tech workers in their early career stage was even more pronounced in Romania (57% of all tech job postings) and Ireland (54%). Across all 11 countries employers specified 3 to 10 years of experience for 10% of job postings and 11 or more years for 13% of openings.

Job postings were widely dispersed geographically, with the largest numbers in Germany (411,743), France (217,480) and Poland (60,532).

Companies in the information and communication industry listed the most job postings, but hiring interest was also strong among firms in professional, scientific and technical services, manufacturing, administrative and support services, and financial and insurance sectors.

Positions in software development, programming and web development had the highest volume of job postings in Q4 2022 (353,293). Demand was also strong for systems analysts and cybersecurity professionals (284,215), IT support specialists and technicians (113,427) and network and systems administrators and technicians (113,394).

The report’s breakdown of data by individual countries highlights both the commonalities and uniqueness of tech employment in each market.

Software development and programming topped the list of job role categories in 10 of 11 countries included in the report, with Germany (142,956), France (72,653) and Poland (32,921) taking the top three spots. Italy was the exception, where employers focused their talent search on cybersecurity professionals and systems analysts.

The "European Tech Hiring Trends" report is based on CompTIA's analysis of employer job posting data aggregated by Lightcast from Q4 2022 and some prior periods. The full report is available at https://www.comptia.org/content/research/european-tech-hiring-trends.

