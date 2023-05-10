Dark Reading Goes Global

When Dark Reading first launched in May 2006, much of the cybersecurity — or as it was called then, IT security — news and research originated out of the US, where the Internet was first born. While the US today remains the largest cybersecurity market, cybersecurity is increasingly a global concern and the cybersecurity market has grown beyond North America to encompass Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Dark Reading also has grown over the last decade and a half, and it only makes sense that as a premiere cybersecurity media site, we now expand our focus to serve cyber professionals in other parts of the world.

This month, to coincide with our 17th anniversary, Dark Reading is launching a new, dedicated international section on the site called DR Global. DR Global will provide the same level of deep insight and reporting on cybersecurity news and trends that Dark Reading is known for today but with a global perspective. In its first iteration, DR Global will provide news, news analysis, and other deep content related to the Middle East and Africa, a region where nations are rapidly investing in initiatives to build out their technology infrastructure — and defending against increased security threats that accompany rapid transformation.

In keeping with Dark Reading's core editorial mission, the new DR Global and Middle East & Africa sections will provide readers in those regions and worldwide with the best and most in-depth cybersecurity information they need to help them do their jobs on a day-to-day basis.

We will roll out new coverage for the Middle East & Africa section in the coming weeks as we establish our DR Global editorial team, so what you see now on the site is only the beginning. If there are topics you'd like to see covered in DR Global and Middle East & Africa and news tips you would like to share — or just to let us know how we're doing — please reach out to [email protected]. We want to hear from you.