Cyemptive Technologies Expands Operations in the Middle East and the Americas

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (September 26, 2023) -- Cyemptive Technologies, an award-winning provider of preemptive cybersecurity solutions for business and government, today announced international business executive and cybersecurity veteran Varun Vaid as vice president of cyber solutions — strategic accounts.

In his new role, Vaid will be responsible for strategic accounts and strategic partnerships in the Americas and serve as regional head of Cyemptive in the Middle East.

"Vaid's business background in cybersecurity and cloud/SAAS in these regions, particularly in channel strategy and partnerships, will be invaluable as Cyemptive continues to scale up and to expand both domestically and internationally," said Rob Pike, founder and CEO of Cyemptive.

Vaid brings with him more than 12 years of international experience in consultative solution selling, business expansion, channel development, team management, alliances, and negotiations within the cybersecurity and cloud/SaaS sectors. This includes his tenure at AIC Inc, a prominent provider of OEM/ODM and commercial off-the-shelf server and storage solutions. Prior to this role, Vaid held pivotal positions with leading cybersecurity providers in the Middle East, as well played a central role in spearheading digital transformation initiatives for major clients across enterprise and government sectors throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

"I've been working in cybersecurity my entire career, and have seen big establishments and enterprises fall due to ineffective cyber standards," said Varun. "Cyemptive offers a unique approach that differs from today’s solutions that has the potential to change the face of cybersecurity."

Cyemptive has created next generation layers of cybersecurity that are essential add-ons for businesses to achieve cyber safety that, when added to the customer’s existing capabilities, eliminate damage from occurring even from previously unknown attack techniques. Its preemptive solutions are the only ones on the market today guaranteed to protect computing environments before or immediately following a compromise.

Today's announcement is the second major move the company has taken to expand its international operations in recent weeks, as it scales up for the next level of growth. In August, the company announced its expansion into the United Kingdom and Germany with the appointment of former NETSOL Technologies board member and senior manager at KPMG Johannes Riedl as Vice President of Cyber Solutions Europe.

About Cyemptive Technologies

Headquartered in Snohomish, Wash., Cyemptive has been on a mission to make large organizations cyber safe since 2014. Today, Cyemptive's award-winning software, services and support are used by businesses and government entities worldwide. It is the winner of the Department of Homeland Security's Border Security Technology Consortium (BSTC) competition for most innovative border security-related solution in the market, as well as 10 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards from American Security Today at the 2022 competition alone - more than any other company in the history of the awards. The company's leadership team is comprised of executives from several of the world's most powerful technology and security organizations, including the former CIO of Microsoft and the former Chief Computer Architect for the National Security Agency. More information about Cyemptive Technologies is available at www.cyemptive.com.