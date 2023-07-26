Coro Acquires Network Security Startup Privatise

NEW YORK — (BUSINESS WIRE) — Coro, the modern cybersecurity platform for mid-market organizations, today announced the acquisition of Privatise, an Israeli supplier of network security solutions for in-office and remote work. The acquisition adds critical SASE capabilities to Coro's all-in-one platform and is part of an aggressive growth strategy, fueled by Coro’s $155M funding over the last 12 months, to expand the capabilities of Coro's cybersecurity platform both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

As the network edge continues to expand, Gartner predicts that by 2025, 80% of enterprises will have adopted a strategy to unify web, cloud services and private application access using a SASE/SSE architecture. The challenge for mid-market organizations — who have lean IT teams, limited budgets and little to no cybersecurity expertise — is managing the cost and complexity typically associated with SASE implementations.

With the Privatise acquisition, Coro now offers a single source of comprehensive security and protection — all managed through a unified, cloud-based platform — for any organizational configuration. Coro's SASE solution includes military grade VPN, Secure RDP, ZTNA, Next Generation Firewall, DNS Filtering, and is fully integrated into Coro’s holistic security architecture, eliminating security gaps caused by siloed approaches to SASE. Whether a company's assets are cloud first, on-prem, or hybrid, Coro can protect the user, the device they use, the network they connect through, their emails, and the data they access, use and share, all while ensuring compliance with critical supply chain and industry regulations.

"Since its founding, Coro has focused on delivering a comprehensive, yet affordable and easy to use cybersecurity solution for mid-market companies," said Guy Moskowitz, CEO, Coro. "By integrating Privatise's SASE capabilities into our platform, we offer the industry's first mid-market solution to deliver cloud-native, seamless and secure access to applications and resources regardless of location or device. We will continue to invest in Coro's platform, both organically and through acquisition, to help companies strengthen their security posture and improve their operational efficiency."

The Privatise acquisition is the latest milestone in Coro's growth and momentum. In April, the company announced a $75M funding round from Energy Impact Partners, bringing the total funding raised in the last 12 months to $155M. Coro projects it will grow 300% year-over-year in 2023, extending its extraordinary 300% annual growth record to a 5th year in a row.

The Company's modern approach to cybersecurity — delivering enterprise grade security through a single platform that unifies, simplifies and automates workloads — has been validated by more than 5000 mid-market customers across every vertical industry. Over the past year, Coro tripled its revenue, customer and employee base, and signed more than 100 new channel partners.

About Coro

Coro provides modern cybersecurity that unifies comprehensive protection into a single platform. Coro empowers organizations to defend against malware, ransomware, phishing, data leakage, insider threats and email threats across devices, users, and cloud applications. More than 5,000 businesses depend on Coro for protection, unrivaled ease of use, and unmatched affordability. Coro’s cybersecurity platform automatically detects and remediates the many security threats that today's distributed businesses face, without IT teams having to worry, investigate, or fix issues themselves. In addition to Energy Impact Partners, investors in Coro include Balderton Capital, JVP, and Ashton Kutcher's Sound Ventures.

For more information, please visit Coro at coro.net, or via LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.