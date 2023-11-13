informa
Announcements
Event
Think Like an Attacker: Understanding Cybercriminals & Nation-State Threat Actor | Nov 16 Virtual Event <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
DR Global
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Azerbaijan Agencies Sign Cyber-Partner Deals

The country has signed fresh deals to boost cyber intelligence and preparedness capabilities.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
November 13, 2023
The Azerbaijan flag with binary code covering it
Source: Christophe Coat via Alamy Stock Photo

Information security representatives from Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for future cooperation on cybersecurity issues.

The MOU is a result of a meeting between representatives of the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security (SSIS) of Azerbaijan and the Turkmenistan agency of Transport and Communications, according to local reports. Specific details of the agreement were not disclosed, but the deal is "in the field of information security."

The news follows reports of targeted attacks on Azerbaijani businesses, while Israel has aided the Azerbaijan Cyber Security Center in training future cyber specialists.

At the end of October, SSIS and the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan agreed on a separate MOU to exchange information on information security and cybersecurity incidents, especially targeted attack attempts on financial markets — as well as to take preventive measures.

Regional partnerships are on the rise; the news of this MOU follows the United Arab Emirates announcing a series of similar collaborations and partnerships aimed at improving its threat-intelligence sharing with other nations and vendors.

Threat IntelligenceOperationsMiddle East & Africa
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
What We Can Learn From Major Cloud Cyberattacks
Dan Raywood, Senior Editor, Dark Reading
Ransomware Mastermind Uncovered After Oversharing on Dark Web
Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
CVSS 4.0 Offers Significantly More Patching Context
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
There's Only One Way to Solve the Cybersecurity Skills Gap
Jamal Elmellas, Chief Operating Officer, Focus on Security
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports