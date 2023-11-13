Azerbaijan Agencies Sign Cyber-Partner Deals

Information security representatives from Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for future cooperation on cybersecurity issues.

The MOU is a result of a meeting between representatives of the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security (SSIS) of Azerbaijan and the Turkmenistan agency of Transport and Communications, according to local reports. Specific details of the agreement were not disclosed, but the deal is "in the field of information security."

The news follows reports of targeted attacks on Azerbaijani businesses, while Israel has aided the Azerbaijan Cyber Security Center in training future cyber specialists.

At the end of October, SSIS and the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan agreed on a separate MOU to exchange information on information security and cybersecurity incidents, especially targeted attack attempts on financial markets — as well as to take preventive measures.

Regional partnerships are on the rise; the news of this MOU follows the United Arab Emirates announcing a series of similar collaborations and partnerships aimed at improving its threat-intelligence sharing with other nations and vendors.