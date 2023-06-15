informa
Announcements
Event
How to Launch a Threat Hunting Program | Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
How to Accelerate XDR Outcomes: Bridging the Gap Between Network and Endpoint | Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
DR Global
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Angola Marks Technology Advancements With Cybersecurity Academy Plans

The academy is meant to ensure a safe and strong telecommunication service and information technologies for Angola's citizens, the president said.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
June 15, 2023
Angolan flag with code running across and a computer mouse
Source: Mykhailo Polenok via Alamy Stock Photo

Angola President João Lourenço announced plans to open a cybersecurity academy to better secure the nation's telecommunications and IT networks.

According to the Angolan Press Agency, Lourenço added that efforts are underway to guarantee trust and security of the country's networks, with a focus on the protection and defense of critical infrastructure and vital information services. The academy is meant to ensure a safe and strong telecommunication service and information technologies user defense.

A number of digital modernization programs are underway in Angola in both the public and private sectors. A strong partnership with the private sector has boosted the use of digital services across verticals including banking, insurance, energy, and health, Lourenço said in his remarks. An emerging startup ecosystem is introducing innovative technologies. Angola has seen a 55% growth in mobile telephone service and 20% increase in the Internet access rate from 2021 to the first quarter of 2023.

Middle East & Africa
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Easily Exploitable Microsoft Visual Studio Bug Opens Developers to Takeover
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
ChatGPT Hallucinations Open Developers to Supply Chain Malware Attacks
Elizabeth Montalbano, Contributor, Dark Reading
Cl0p Claims the MOVEit Attack; Here's How the Gang Did It
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Cybercrooks Scrape OpenAI API Keys to Pirate GPT-4
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports