Angola Marks Technology Advancements With Cybersecurity Academy Plans

Angola President João Lourenço announced plans to open a cybersecurity academy to better secure the nation's telecommunications and IT networks.

According to the Angolan Press Agency, Lourenço added that efforts are underway to guarantee trust and security of the country's networks, with a focus on the protection and defense of critical infrastructure and vital information services. The academy is meant to ensure a safe and strong telecommunication service and information technologies user defense.

A number of digital modernization programs are underway in Angola in both the public and private sectors. A strong partnership with the private sector has boosted the use of digital services across verticals including banking, insurance, energy, and health, Lourenço said in his remarks. An emerging startup ecosystem is introducing innovative technologies. Angola has seen a 55% growth in mobile telephone service and 20% increase in the Internet access rate from 2021 to the first quarter of 2023.