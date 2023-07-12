(ISC)² Strengthens DEI Initiatives through Global Partnerships

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced the expansion of its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) partner network, cementing its commitment to fostering greater diversity within the cybersecurity field. Following the initial announcement of five founding partners, an additional eight organizations have joined forces with (ISC)², demonstrating a shared dedication to breaking down barriers and empowering underrepresented groups in cybersecurity. The diversification of the cybersecurity field helps to address the workforce gap which currently stands at 3.4 million professionals worldwide.

New partners include The Women's Society of Cyberjutsu (WSC), Minorities in Cyber (MiC), Slamm Aid (SA), CyberSafe Foundation, Latinas in Cyber (LAIC), Hacking the Workforce (HtW), Willyama Cyber and BlackGirlsHack Foundation. By partnering with these leading organizations, (ISC)² aims to create a robust and inclusive ecosystem that empowers underrepresented groups to thrive in the cybersecurity field, ensuring that the workforce is as diverse as the global communities that are served.

(ISC)² supports each of the partners in various ways, including partnership promotion, co-branded and DEI-focused webinars, grants for education and exams, as well as providing co-branded toolkits and guides. These resources aim to assist leaders, organizations and professionals in their DEI journeys and career development. Additionally, each partnership includes an agreement to increase the number of diverse professionals that enter, stay and advance within the cybersecurity profession by providing access to the (ISC)² Certified in Cybersecurity (CC) entry-level certification. This initiative is part of the One Million Certified in Cybersecurity program, which aims to provide cybersecurity career seekers with an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of cybersecurity.

Under each of the (ISC)² partnership agreements, the below organizations have committed to providing access to the CC exam and training to the following participants:

Blacks United in Leading Technology International (250 participants)

The Women's Society of Cyberjutsu (200 participants)

Australian Women in Security Network (200 participants)

BlackGirlsHack Foundation (100 participants)

Slamm Aid (100 participants)

Minorities in Cyber (100 participants)

CyberSafe Foundation (100 participants)

Latinas in Cyber (75 participants)

Cyversity (75 participants)

Hacking the Workforce (50 participants)

Willyama Cyber (unlimited participants)

"Slamm Foundation is thrilled to embark on this partnership with (ISC)². Our alignment of purpose shines through in our shared goal of reaching one million people through our respective campaigns," said Francisca Boateng, Director of Operations of Slamm Aid. "Together, we will work to bridge the digital divide, empower communities and unleash the full potential of digital education. We are fueled by passion, and ready to join (ISC)² to pave the way for a brighter future."

"We are committed to supporting individuals throughout their career development, and these partnerships help empower talented individuals from varying backgrounds to acquire valuable skills in the cybersecurity field," said Dwan Jones, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at (ISC)². "By focusing on the education and professional development of underrepresented groups, we aim to bridge the significant workforce gap and drive positive change within the industry."

To expand and strengthen these partnerships, today, (ISC)² is hosting its inaugural 2023 Global DEI Summit, "Amplifying Our Impact: Advancing DEIB in Cybersecurity," in Washington, D.C. The event brings together (ISC)² DEI partners and DEI leaders from academia, nonprofit organizations, public and private sectors. With a lack of diversity and inclusion recognized as a top barrier to entry into the cyber workforce, the summit will focus on actionable solutions to advance diversity in the cybersecurity profession.

For more information about (ISC)² and its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, please visit https://www.isc2.org/DEI

