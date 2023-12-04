PRESS RELEASE

Seattle, Wash., December 4, 2023 – Just two months after Zatik Security opened its doors, it’s announcing its third founding partner and CTO, as well as a curated network of trusted industry partners. Zatik provides top-tier product security guidance for small to medium-sized businesses leveraging a fractional model to make world class expertise accessible.

Today, Zatik is announcing Zack Glick as its third founder and CTO, joining Kymberlee Price (CEO) and Jon Callas (Distinguished Engineer). Glick was previously at Amazon Web Services and brings strong cloud security expertise to the Zatik Security leadership team.

“I am excited to be a founder of Zatik,” said Glick. “Zatik brings flexibility and experience and is able to go in, learn the business, and tailor a security program for each client. I’m looking forward to bringing my background and experience to be part of that.”

Additionally, Zatik is proud to announce several partnerships to help protect small and medium-sized businesses:

Here is what some of Zatik's partners had to say:

“When we heard of the highly experienced, innovative, and quality focused team at Zatik we realized it was the security management version of ourselves at IncludeSec! We share the same values of ultra-high quality industry expertise and client service excellence. The partnership between IncludeSec and Zatik is a natural fit as we share the goal of helping companies who are serious about operating securely as they bring products to market.” – Erik Cabetas Founder + Managing Director at Include Security

“We’re happy to partner with Zatik on building security development lifecycle programs that enhance Luta Security’s end-to-end managed vulnerability disclosure and bug bounty programs. Improving security ROI is best with a strong ongoing integration between vulnerability reports and the SDLC.” – Katie Moussouris, Founder & CEO, Luta Security

“We've been seeing a growing need for best-in-class security maturity at mid-size companies and startups. Appsec as a service, with a seasoned, professional team that would be difficult for an enterprise to recruit and build, let alone mid-size companies and startups, is an incredible value. Zatik is an excellent complement to SideChannel's offerings and we're excited to be partnering together to bring best-in-class security tools to the midmarket.” - David Chasteen, COO of SideChannel

“The future of augmented security teams looks an awful lot like Zatik. We're both proud and excited to be their partner and look forward to the great synergies to come.” - Frank Heidt, CEO of Leviathan Security

For more information on Zatik Security services, visit https://www.zatik.io.

About Zatik Security

Founded in 2023, Zatik Security is an employee-owned cooperative. We believe effective cybersecurity should not be out of reach for any company. Zatik Security’s collective of industry experts build high performing security organizations and provide pragmatic world class security guidance for companies of all sizes. Committed to quality, inclusion, and trust, Zatik Security democratizes access to expert security guidance, making the world a safer, more trustworthy place for generations to come.