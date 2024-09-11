PRESS RELEASE

Xiphera, Ltd, a Finnish company designing and implementing hardware-based security solutions, announces a project for developing quantum-resilient Authenticated Boot and Hardware Root of Trust solutions for space-grade semiconductor architectures.

Authenticated Boot and Hardware Root of Trust solutions ensure trust in the digital hardware components and system configurations in space and satellite infrastructures. Xiphera’s implementations are based on hybrid cryptography – a combination of traditional and Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) – thus ensuring the security of the system throughout its life cycle.

The development project is partially financed by the European Space Agency, as part of its General Support Technology Program (GSTP). The solutions have been designed in close co-operation with Frontgrade Gaisler, a leading Swedish developer of space-grade electronics. Authenticated Boot is planned to be integrated into Frontgrade Gaisler’s space-grade GR765 processor.

The Authenticated Boot and Hardware Root of Trust technologies are productised for general availability in Xiphera’s nQrux® family of Hardware Trust Engines – highly optimised and customisable security solutions for FPGAs and ASICs. The first released product is nQrux® Secure Boot, available immediately for semiconductor and equipment vendors in space technology and other industrial and critical infrastructure sectors.

“The ESA project will increase European digital sovereignty and resilience both in the supply chain and underlying technology. Our IP cores have always been secure by design, and the complex solutions developed in this project require careful system design methodology” says Petri Jehkonen, Xiphera’s Director of Strategic Programs. “In addition to delivering first class cryptographic algorithms and security protocols, the technology we develop must be compatible with space-grade ASIC manufacturing processes. Xiphera’s solutions are designed in pure digital logic without any hidden software components. This benefit is emphasised particularly in space-grade applications, where software components typically require significantly more complicated validation and certification paths.”

“The integration of Xiphera technology in our next-generation GR765 octa-core SoC provides the foundation to build systems that are resilient against cybersecurity threats” says Jan Andersson Nerén, Director of Engineering at Frontgrade Gaisler. “This collaboration allows our customers to meet stricter requirements while minimising impact on development effort. It also allows them to tackle both present and future challenges, including those posed by quantum computing.”

“Security elements are required today in most space systems. Sensitive elements uploaded over the air, such as software, FPGA bitstreams and telecommands need to be authenticated. Mission data, if confidential or of commercial value, must be encrypted. We are looking forward to working with Xiphera to develop quantum-resistant secure IP cores for space processing chips, namely microprocessors and FPGA” says Roland Weigand from Microelectronics Section at ESA.

About Xiphera

Xiphera, Ltd, designs and implements hardware-based security using proven cryptographic algorithms. Our strong cryptographic expertise and extensive experience in digital system design enable us to help our customers to protect their most valuable assets.

We offer secure and highly optimised cryptographic Intellectual Property (IP) cores, designed directly for Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) and Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) without software components. The broad, fully in-house designed, and up-to-date portfolio, including implementations of Post-Quantum Cryptography, enables cost-effective development projects with fast time-to-market – providing peace of mind in a dangerous world.

Read more: www.xiphera.com

About Frontgrade Gaisler

Frontgrade Gaisler, a Frontgrade Technologies company, is a leading global provider of radiation-hardened microprocessors and IP cores for criticalapplications, particularly in the space industry. The company’s highly integrated SoC processors are known for their reliability, fault tolerance, and radiation tolerance, making them ideal for any space mission or other high-reliability application. Find out more about space computing at www.gaisler.com.

About ESA

The European Space Agency (ESA) is Europe’s gateway to space. Its mission is to shape the development of Europe’s space capability and ensure that investment in space continues to deliver benefits to the citizens of Europe and the world. ESA is an international organisation with 22 Member States. By coordinating the financial and intellectual resources of its members, it can undertake programmes and activities far beyond the scope of any single European country.

https://www.esa.int