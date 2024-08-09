WiCyS and ISC2 Launch Fall Camp for Cybersecurity Certification

PRESS RELEASE

COOKEVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS), a nonprofit organization dedicated to the recruitment, retention, and advancement of women in cybersecurity, in partnership with ISC2, the world's leading nonprofit member organization for cybersecurity professionals, is excited to announce the WiCyS + ISC2 Certified in CybersecuritySM Certification Fall Camp. Applications open on August 5, 2024, for this innovative initiative designed to support underrepresented populations in accessing cybersecurity education and certifications.

The WiCyS + ISC2 Fall Camp offers an entry-level certification, Certified in Cybersecurity (CC), with no prerequisites or prior work experience required. This makes it accessible to IT professionals, career changers, college students, and high school graduates. The program enhances the learning experience with the power of community, mentoring, and incentives, making it much more than just a certification course.

The Spring Camp was a tremendous success, with over 100 women achieving certification. "As the cybersecurity talent gap continues to widen, it is crucial to provide accessible education and certifications to underrepresented groups," said Lynn Dohm, Executive Director of WiCyS. "The Certified in Cybersecurity certification will help women and other underrepresented groups kickstart their cyber careers in an inclusive and supportive environment. We are confident that the program will be immensely beneficial as they prepare to launch new careers."

The WiCyS + ISC2 Fall Camp will train participants across five security domains: (1) security principles, (2) business continuity, disaster recovery, and incident response concepts, (3) access control concepts, (4) network security, and (5) security operations. The program will run from September 12 to October 12.

Participants will have access to ISC2's online self-paced training for CC, a WiCyS mentor, an ISC2 technical mentor, and open office hours to address questions related to the curriculum and troubleshoot any issues. The top three participants—based on exam scores, experience, and application essays—will receive scholarships to the 2025 WiCyS annual conference.

"The cybersecurity industry needs strong, well-trained professionals who can bring new perspectives to the table, and the Fall Camp will help enable that effort," said Dwan Jones, director of diversity, equity & inclusion at ISC2. "Our program helps entry-level professionals gain the solid foundation of cybersecurity that employers seek and develop new skills they can apply in their day-to-day work. Ultimately, these professionals will contribute to a robust and inclusive cybersecurity workforce, helping to tackle growing threats, and making us all more safe and secure."

Applications for the WiCyS + ISC2 Certified in CybersecuritySM Certification Fall Camp are open until August 20.. Commitment forms will be mailed on August 29 - August 30. For more information and to apply, visit https://www.wicys.org/benefits/isc2-certified-in-cybersecurity-certification/.

About WiCyS

Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is a nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj through a National Science Foundation grant given to Tennessee Tech University in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities, trainings, events, and resources for its community and members. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Akamai Technologies, Amazon, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University – Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, Ford Motor Company, Google, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Optum, Sandia National Laboratories, SentinelOne. Tier 2: Accenture, Adobe, DeVry University, JPMorgan Chase & Co., MITRE, Motorola Solutions, Navy Federal Credit Union, Workday. To partner, visit http://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/

About ISC2

ISC2 is the world's leading member organization for cybersecurity professionals, driven by our vision of a safe and secure cyber world. Our more than 600,000 members, candidates, and associates around the globe are a force for good, safeguarding the way we live. Our award-winning certifications – including cybersecurity's premier certification, the CISSP® – enable professionals to demonstrate their knowledge, skills, and abilities at every stage of their careers. ISC2 strengthens the influence, diversity, and vitality of the cybersecurity profession through advocacy, expertise, and workforce empowerment that accelerates cyber safety and security in an interconnected world. Our charitable foundation, The Center for Cyber Safety and Education, helps create more access to cyber careers and educate those most vulnerable. Learn more and get involved at ISC2.org. Connect with us on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.