Sponsored By

Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa.

UAE Cyber Security Council, Khalifa University Launch Abu Dhabi AcademyUAE Cyber Security Council, Khalifa University Launch Abu Dhabi Academy

The university will also join the Emirates' National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence.

Dark Reading Staff

January 16, 2024

1 Min Read
University students throwing caps at graduation
Source: aberCPC via Alamy Stock Photo

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Cyber Security Council and the Khalifa University of Science and Technology have announced the launch of a Cybersecurity Academy in Abu Dhabi.

The Khalifa University Cybersecurity Academy will offer training initiatives to meet the needs of organizations within the UAE, and certification and training programs in technological, regulatory, and methodological processes, in both English and Arabic.

Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, head of cybersecurity for the UAE Government, said the inauguration of Khalifa University Cybersecurity Academy is in line with the UAE Cybersecurity Council's efforts to enhance cybersecurity in the region and train more people in the field. Details on the academy's opening date were not made available.

Khalifa University also signed a memorandum of understanding to join the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence as a primary academic partner, opening the universities' research and development platforms to the center's resources.

Read more about:

DR Global Middle East & Africa

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events