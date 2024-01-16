Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa.
The university will also join the Emirates' National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence.
January 16, 2024
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Cyber Security Council and the Khalifa University of Science and Technology have announced the launch of a Cybersecurity Academy in Abu Dhabi.
The Khalifa University Cybersecurity Academy will offer training initiatives to meet the needs of organizations within the UAE, and certification and training programs in technological, regulatory, and methodological processes, in both English and Arabic.
Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, head of cybersecurity for the UAE Government, said the inauguration of Khalifa University Cybersecurity Academy is in line with the UAE Cybersecurity Council's efforts to enhance cybersecurity in the region and train more people in the field. Details on the academy's opening date were not made available.
Khalifa University also signed a memorandum of understanding to join the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence as a primary academic partner, opening the universities' research and development platforms to the center's resources.
