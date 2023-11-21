Sponsored By

The 7 Deadly Sins of Security Awareness Training

Stay away from using these tactics when trying to educate employees about risk.

Joan Goodchild, Contributing Writer

November 21, 2023

Pulpit of the Seven Deadly Sins in Austria, where human heads are carved onto a seven-headed serpent

Effective security awareness programs educate staff about risks and — if done well — dramatically reduce data breaches and attacks within an organization. While there are many tactics that work, there are also plenty of clunkers.

What are some of the more "sinful" ways companies try to dispense awareness education, only to find out their efforts are not working? Here's a look at the seven deadly sins of security awareness so you can avoid these missteps when crafting your own program.

Contributing Writer, Dark Reading

Joan Goodchild is a veteran journalist, editor, and writer who has been covering security for more than a decade. She has written for several publications and previously served as editor-in-chief for CSO Online.

Cybersecurity Operations
