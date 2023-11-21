The 7 Deadly Sins of Security Awareness Training

Effective security awareness programs educate staff about risks and — if done well — dramatically reduce data breaches and attacks within an organization. While there are many tactics that work, there are also plenty of clunkers.

What are some of the more "sinful" ways companies try to dispense awareness education, only to find out their efforts are not working? Here's a look at the seven deadly sins of security awareness so you can avoid these missteps when crafting your own program.