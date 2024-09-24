Telegram to Share User Info With Law Enforcement in Policy Shift

The encrypted messaging service said it will share users' IP addresses and phone numbers with authorities when requested.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

September 24, 2024

1 Min Read
A person's finger pressing on the Telegram app icon on a phone screen
Source: Geoff Smith via Alamy Stock Photo

Telegram will hand over user information, such as phone numbers and IP addresses, to authorities in order to limit the criminal activity that occurs on the platform, the company said in an update to its privacy policies.

"If Telegram receives a valid order from the relevant judicial authorities that confirms you're a suspect in a case involving criminal activities that violate the Telegram Terms of Service, we will perform a legal analysis of the request and may disclose your IP address and phone number to the relevant authorities," said Telegram in its user privacy policy.

This recent change in policy comes after Telegram CEO Pavel Durov was arrested and indicted in France after being held liable for the behavior of users on the platform.

This set off speculation of whether this would change the way Telegram has become a harbor for threat actors to communicate with one another, sell stolen data, and distribute malware, among other things. Initial signs pointed to things remaining the same, however, this update indicates a new era for the messaging app.

Telegram will also update its search feature to remove problematic content from its search results. And it will implement a system to allow users to report illegal search terms through an @SearchReport bot that will be reviewed by human moderators.

About the Author

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

The MasterCard logo on a credit card
Threat Intelligence
Mastercard's Bet on Recorded Future a Win for Cyber-Threat IntelMastercard's Bet on Recorded Future a Win for Cyber-Threat Intel
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Sep 23, 2024
4 Min Read
In this photo illustration the Recorded Future logo seen displayed on a smartphone and on the background.
Threat Intelligence
Mastercard's Recorded Future Deal Furthers Its AI Security GoalsMastercard's Recorded Future Deal Furthers AI Security Goals
byJeffrey Schwartz, Contributing Writer
Sep 19, 2024
4 Min Read
Black background and white text saying Dark Reading Confidential
Vulnerabilities & Threats
Dark Reading Confidential: Pen Test Arrests, Five Years LaterDark Reading Confidential: Pen Test Arrests, Five Years Later
byDark Reading Staff
Sep 10, 2024
42 Min Listen
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events